Over 2,300 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,356 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in West Kazakhstan region – 443. Coming in second is East Kazakhstan region with 323 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 279. 263 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

200 patients made full recoveries in North Kazakhstan region, 168 – in Nur-Sultan city, 160 – in Karaganda region, 124 – in Pavlodar region, 121 – in Akmola region, 77 – in Shymkent city, 54 – in Aktobe region, 49 – in Kyzylorda region, 45 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Mangistau region, 15 – in Almaty region 7 – in Zhambyl region, and 6 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 906,190 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.