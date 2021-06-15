Over 2.38B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Over 2.38 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Monday.

China leads the global count with over 892.77 million jabs, followed by the US with 309.32 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

India has administered 254 million shots, Brazil 78.13 million, the UK 71.34 million, Germany 60.11 million, France 44.13 million, Italy 42.25 million, and Mexico 36.98 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 34.4 million doses given, followed by Russia, Spain, and Indonesia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 139.61 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.8 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 176.01 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.