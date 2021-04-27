Over 2,400 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,494 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Almaty city again – 620. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 453 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty region is ranked third with 276 people who beat novel coronavirus. Aktobe region is fourth with 257 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

186 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 103 – in Pavlodar region, 96 – in Atyrau region, 93 – in Akmola region, 73 – in West Kazakhstan region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 65 – in Turkestan region, 50 – in Shymkent city, 50 – in East Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Kyzylorda region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 26 – in Mangistau region

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 265,940 since the onset of the pandemic.