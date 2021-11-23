Over 2.5 mln received flu shots in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting how many people have received flu shots the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

He noted that over 2.5 mln people or 99.3% of eligible population were inoculated with flu shots as of today. 13% of population were administered influenza vaccine to reach the level required by the WHO.

Earlier the Minister said that 645,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 landed in Kazakhstan.

«As of today, 35,012 people are eligible for vaccination. 26,354 of them are teens, 8,658 are expectant and breastfeeding mothers. Vaccine is delivered weekly,» the Minister said.

Notably, Kazakhstan at large and its 10 regions are in the ‘green zone’ now.