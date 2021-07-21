Over 2,500 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,529 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

506 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Karaganda region. Coming in second is Almaty city with 503 COVID-19 recoveries. 499 patients beat the novel coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

277 people made full recoveries in Shymkent city, 156 – in Mangistau region, 126 – in Akmola region, 96 – in West Kazakhstan region, 71 – in East Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Pavlodar region, 53 – in North Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Almaty region, 37 – in Atyrau region, 37 – in Turkestan region, 26 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in Kostanay region, and 15 – in Zhambyl region.

In total, 436,523 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.