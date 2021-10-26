Over 2,500 treated for COVID-19 at home in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 239 coronavirus cases (local) were recorded in Almaty as of October 25, Kazinform reports.

233 patients were discharged from hospitals, 107 were admitted. 1,064, including 28 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 105 coronavirus patients are in the ICU, 21 are on life support, the healthcare department reports.

2,503 people are monitored by telemedicine centre. 2,406 of them have mild and moderate symptoms, while 97 are asymptomatic.

Over the last 24 hours 1,472 were administered the 1st jab, while 2,481 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Between February 1 and October 25 some 988,777 received the 1st shot, 917,723 the 2nd. 120,203 of them are people aged 60 and older.

There are 137 vaccination rooms, 205 vaccination brigades in the city.