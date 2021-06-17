Over 2.5B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Over 2.5 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Thursday.

China leads the global count with over 945.15 million jabs, followed by the US with 312.92 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

India has administered 265.51 million shots, Brazil 81.54 million, the UK 72.46 million, Germany 63.65 million, France 45.59 million, Italy 43.6 million, and Mexico 38.25 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 38.05 million doses given, followed by Spain, Indonesia and Russia.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 142.24 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.83 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 177.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.