Over 2,600 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,667 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 457. Karaganda region added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 401. Coming in third is Almaty city with 397 COVID-19 recoveries. 353 people defeated COVID-19 in Almaty region.

190 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 172 – in Pavlodar region, 137 – in Akmola region, 96 – in Shymkent city, 95 – in East Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Zhambyl region, 68 – in Aktobe region, 67 – in Mangistau region, 60 – in Atyrau region, 47 – in Kyzylorda region, 30 – in Kostanay region, 17 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 332,585 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.