Over 2,700 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,757 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were registered in Almaty city – 670. Karaganda region recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 555. Coming in third is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 430 COVID-19 recoveries.

220 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 209 – in Shymkent city, 131 – in Akmola region, 120 – in Almaty region, 92 – in Pavlodar region, 85 – in North Kazakhstan region, 58 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Kyzylorda region, 45 – in Turkestan region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 37 - West Kazakhstan region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 446,996 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide.