Over 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,853 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 675 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 566 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 255 fresh daily infections. Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions reported 180 and 155 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

150 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 146 – in Pavlodar region, 130 – in Aktobe region, 105 – in Shymkent city, 101 – in East Kazakhstan region, 80 – in Atyrau region, 77 – in Zhambyl region, 70 – in Kyzylorda region, 57 – in Mangistau region, 45 – in Turkestan region, 35 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 – in Kostanay region.

In total, 319,818 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.