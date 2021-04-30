Over 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
Almaty city registered 675 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 566 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 255 fresh daily infections. Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions reported 180 and 155 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.
150 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 146 – in Pavlodar region, 130 – in Aktobe region, 105 – in Shymkent city, 101 – in East Kazakhstan region, 80 – in Atyrau region, 77 – in Zhambyl region, 70 – in Kyzylorda region, 57 – in Mangistau region, 45 – in Turkestan region, 35 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 – in Kostanay region.
In total, 319,818 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.