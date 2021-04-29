Over 2,880 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,883 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 695 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 584 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 258. Almaty region and West Kazakhstan region have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 185 and 153 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 128 – in Aktobe region, 114 – in Shymkent city, 112 – in Pavlodar region, 110 – in Atyrau region, 92– in East Kazakhstan region, 79 – in Zhabmyl region, 77 – in Kyzylorda region, 62 – in Mangistau region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 25 – in Kostanay region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 316,965 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.