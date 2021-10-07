Over 2,900 families in Zhambyl region to get apartments this year

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Housing construction is booming in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The implementation of the state program of housing construction «Nurly zher» was discussed in Taraz at the session chaired by akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev.

Head of the regional construction department Erlan Orynbayev told the session construction of 76 multistory residential complexes with total area of over 313,000 square meters in underway in the region within the framework of the state program.

Orynbayev said 21.9 billion tenge was channeled into housing construction in 2021. Housing commissioned this year will allow to provide over 2,900 local families with their own apartments.

It was added that 26 apartment houses have been commissioned in the region since the beginning of the year.

Orynbayev added that 372,800 square meters of housing have been put into service in the past eight months, that is 6% more than during the analogous period of 2020.

Wrapping up the session, governor Saparbayev gave a number of specific instructions aimed at the implementation of the «Nurly zher» state program in the region.