Over 2,900 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,954 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported Almaty region – 507. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 501. Coming in third is Pavlodar region with 295 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region is fourth with 288 people who beat the novel coronavirus.

238 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region, 213 – in East Kazakhstan region, 202 – in Akmola region, 150 – in Nur-Sultan city, 123 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Zhambyl region, 75 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 45 – in Kyzylorda region, 44 – in Turkestan region, 42 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in Mangistau region, and 23 – in Atyrau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 808,300 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.