    11:42, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 2 million vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,056,768 people have received vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 24, 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city remains the nation’s leader in the vaccination pace with 300,205 of its citizens inoculated.

    The least number of vaccinations has been recorded in Mangistau region, where only 38,750 people have so far received vaccines. Those vaccinated stand at 157,151 in the country’s capital – Nur-Sultan.


