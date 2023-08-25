Over 2 mln children displaced in Sudan: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM More than 2 million children were forced from their homes in the four months of the Sudan conflict, said the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

And close to 14 million children are in urgent need of humanitarian support. Many face multiple threats and terrifying experiences every single day, said the fund.

«Apart from conflict hot spots like Darfur and Khartoum, the heavy fighting has now spread to other populated areas, including in South and West Kordofan, limiting the delivery and access of life-saving services for those in urgent need,» UNICEF said.

It anticipates 20.3 million people will be food insecure next month, at least half of them children.

«This means that more than 10 million children are likely to reduce the quantity or quality of the food they eat in order to survive,» the fund said. «In many cases, families will be forced to do both.»

It said that more than 9.4 million children in Sudan lack access to safe drinking water, and 3.4 million children under 5 are at high risk of diarrheal diseases and cholera.

In Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan regions, fewer than one-third of health facilities are fully functional, UNICEF said. Insecurity and displacement also prevent patients and health workers from reaching hospitals and other health facilities, with many reportedly attacked and destroyed.

The fund said it has provided health; nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; education; and protection services to more than 4 million children, mothers, and families across Sudan. In the next 100 days, it urgently needs 400 million U.S. dollars to sustain and scale its crisis response to support the most vulnerable children.