    19:15, 16 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 2 thou people now vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 2 thousand residents of Atyrau region have so far been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the region’s health office, the first 1,000 residents were given the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

    Atyrau region kicked off the second stage of the vaccination on March 9, 2021, as soon as the delivery of another batch of Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccines.

    Notably, a total of 1,095 residents, including 721 teachers, 344 health workers, 29 civil servants, and one law enforcement official, were given the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region.


