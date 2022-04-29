EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:27, 29 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 20,000 to start school in Mangistau region in 2022

    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM «20,030 children are expected to start school this year in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the regional education department Gulmira Mamyeva said.

    «As of today, the applications of 6,900 kids were submitted to schools. Out of 6,900, 6,326 will study at schools with Kazakh as the language of instruction. 127,642 children in the region attend extended learning centres. 69,858 of them study at out-of-school education facilities, 57,785 attend school sections, and 3,457 after-school programs,» she said.

    As stated there, in 2021 the schoolchildren’s art centre opened in Karakiya district. «This year it is planned to unveil four more children’s centres in the region. Besides, the palace of schoolchildren is being built in Aktau city,» she resumed.


    Tags:
    Education Mangistau region Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!