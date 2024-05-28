Over 20 initiatives to be implemented in steel industry in 2024

During a meeting of the Government, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, informed that the metallurgical industry is scheduled to implement 21 projects with a total investment of 464.2 billion tenge this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Mr. Sharlapaev has noted that the schemes are expected to result in the creation of more than 4,700 jobs.

The minister specified that among the aforementioned blueprints are the TEMPO holding company producing steel pipes in the Karaganda region and the project to modernize the KazAlPack LLP production of aluminum cans for beverages in the city of Shymkent.

As previously reported, the metallurgical industry demonstrated a 5.1% growth, with the production of 1 million tons of crude iron, 1.3 million tons of steel, 834 thousand tons of flat rolled products, 87.4 thousand tons of aluminum, 89 thousand tons of zinc, and 159.8 thousand tons of copper.

In summary, the machine-building industry demonstrated a 22% growth.