Over 20 killed in 3 suicide car bombings in Southern Yemen - reports

ADEN. KAZINFORM - Over 20 people were killed and dozens others were injured in a triple suicide attack in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, The National reports.

The three car bombings occurred on Friday night. One attack was on a security checkpoint near an electricity station in Aden's central Al Mansoura district, the Abu Dhabi-based daily newspaper said on Friday.

The other two attacks were carried out near checkpoints leading to a military camp of Saudi-led coalition forces, The National said. According to the newspaper, the death toll from the attacks could rise as casualties were still arriving at local hospitals, Sputniknews.com reports.

The Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) radical group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Shiite Houthi rebels, the country's main opposition force, who have been supported by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since late March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi positions at Hadi's request.

Earlier this week, UN special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said that the conflicting parties in Yemen had agreed to a ceasefire that would come into effect at midnight on April 10. The sides to the conflict also agreed to start peace talks in Kuwait next month.