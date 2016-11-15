Over 20 parks to be renovated in Almaty next year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 20 parks will be renovated in Almaty city next year, deputy mayor of Almaty city Assel Zhunussova told Kazinform correspondent.

"We are planning to renovate over 20 parks next year, including the First President park, the Yuzhniy park. Construction and installation works will begin next year," Ms Zhunussova noted.



In her words, general development plan of the city will be altered with a view to create several business centers. The Almaty city authorities will focus on the creation of conditions for private business and development of tourism next year.



"There are plans to transfer over 50 facilities into competitive environment. Those are music and sports schools," she added.