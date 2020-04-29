Over 20 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
21 more patients were released from hospitals across Kazakhstan after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection, including patients in Nur-Sultan city, 3 patients in Almaty city, 1 patient in Shymkent city, 2 patients in Almaty region, 2 patients in Pavlodar region, 1 patient in Kyzylorda region, 9 patients in Turkestan region, and 1 patient in East Kazakhstan region.
To date, Kazakhstan has reported 819 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 226 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 105 in Almaty city, 32 in Shymkent city, 64 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 57 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 115 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 38 in Turkestan region.
Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people in Kazakhstan.