Over 20 thou given second shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people vaccinated with the second shots of the COVID-10 vaccine has totaled 20,504 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, the number of those received the first shots of the vaccine stands at 107,341 in Kazakhstan. The second shots have so far been administered to 20,504 people in the country.

Notably, the vaccination of health workers in the country kicked off on February 1, 2021, while that of other population groups at risk began on March 1, 2021.