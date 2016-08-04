Over 200,000 children to get free Rio Olympic tickets

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The organizers of the Rio Olympic games will give away over 200,000 tickets to children for free, the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee Communications Executive Director Mario Andrada announced.

On Wednesday, 65,000 Olympic Games tickets were sold, according to Andrada. The communications director said that as of Tuesday, 79 percent of all the Rio 2016 tickets were sold.

"There will be 240,000 kids across different projects in different areas. We reached 100% of the projected revenue. We sold the most expensive tickets, so we can afford to give some away," Andrada said as quoted by The Guardian on Thursday.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro from August 5 until August 21.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

Photo: © AFP 2016/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV