Over 200 COVID-19 persons violated quarantine in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Over 200 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mangistau region who tried to enter public places were detected by the Ashyq application, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Gaziz Naduyev said.

Since the beginning of the year 209 people with Status Red/Yellow were detected in the region. most of them posed a threat of spreading coronavirus trying to get food outlets, consumer service centres, hotels and trade centres. Some of them visited several facilities. The quarantine violators were fined.

For the past 24 hours there were reported 5 new CIVID-19 cases. 45 recovered.

As stated there, 214,288 were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 192,716 were fully vaccinated.