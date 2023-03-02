Over 200 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan this year – ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 1,700 road accidents, killing over 200 people, have already been recorded in Kazakhstan this year, a source at the Internal Affairs Ministry said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan sees an average of over 13,000 road accidents annually, claiming lives of some 2,000 people and injuring over 18,000. The number of road traffic incidents has declined over the past five years,» representative of the ministry Aktoty Boranova told the press conference, adding, however, that this year has already seen 1,700 road accidents with over 200 people killed in them.

The number of car accidents can be dramatically decreased just by respecting the traffic regulations, she stressed.

«Road safety is up to both motorists and pedestrians. There are also risks for both side. Use caution when crossing the street, avoid jaywalking,» Ms Boranova added.