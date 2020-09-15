Over 200 patients beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 209 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Both Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan region have reported the biggest number of recoveries – 39 apiece.

34 patients have been released after the coronavirus treatment in Atyrau region, 29 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Akmola region, 13 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in Almaty region, and 2 – in Kostanay regions.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 100,836. The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan stands at 106,920. The coronavirus infection has claimed 1,634 lives.