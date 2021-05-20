Over 200 thou receive first COVID-19 vaccine jab in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Around 200 thousand people have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab in Turkestan region. Nearly 50 thousand people have been administered both jabs. The number of COVID-19 vaccination rooms stands at 128, Kazinform reports.

The region has received a total of 193,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since February 1. Another 13 thousand doses of the Hayat-Vax vaccines have arrived in the region today. In addition, the region has received 17,000 and 11,000 doses of the second component of Hayat-Vax and Sputnik V vaccines.

39 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region over the past day, with the daily growth rate of 0.65%. The number of state COVID-19 PCR laboratories has risen from three to 10.

In total, 722,915 COVID-19 PCR tests have so far been conducted in Turkestan region. There are 1,200 infectious diseases beds, 300 quarantine, and 188 intensive care beds in the region.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.