Over 200 thousand people work in small and medium-sized business in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 220 thousand people are working in the sphere of small and medium-sized business in Karaganda region, Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov told at the CCS press conference.

"There are over 86 thousand entities of small and medium-sized business in our region. 220 thousand people are working in this sphere, which is about 30% of the entire economically active population. This is a good and promising indicator. This figure is about 20% in most of the regions," N. Abdibekov told.

The governor also added that 267 projects totaling 16 billion tenge were approved within the Business Road Map in 2015.

"As a result, we managed to preserve 50 thousand jobs, and create 17 thousand new jobs. This work will be continued," N. Abdibekov added.