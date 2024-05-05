Over 2,000 flood victims staying in evacuation shelters in W Kazakhstan

2,345 people are staying in the temporary evacuation shelters of the West Kazakhstan region today. 1,017 of them are children, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the information from the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan, more than 200 locals receive first medical aid from the Emergency Medicine Center doctors.

As official spokesperson of the regional emergencies department Nurzhan Toleush said, a total of 14,078 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas. 5,813 of them are children under 18. 2,345 people including 1,017 children are still staying in the evacuation shelters. 3,752 people have already returned their homes.

The situation in the region remains under officials’ permanent control.