Over 201,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 201,000 people in Atyrau region got the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 150,000 were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

Over the weekend 1,891 locals were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since February 1, 201,618 locals were vaccinated against COVID-19, while 149,238 completed the vaccination cycle.

There are 59 vaccination rooms in the region, the healthcare department of the region reports.

For more details contact 98 02 92.

As earlier reported, coronavirus cases are decreasing in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours 120 more were tested positive for coronavirus, while 601 recovered.



