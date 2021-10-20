EN
    17:31, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 207, 000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU REGION. Over the last 24 hours 530 people got the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the healthcare department, over the last 24 hours 530 people got the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Since February 1 up to October 19 some 235,953 people were administered the 1st component of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, while 207,407 were fully vaccinated.

    There is a call centre in the region to receive more information concerning vaccination, 98 02 92.

    As earlier reported, 212 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals in Atyrau region.


    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
