Over 21,000 flood-stricken Kazakhstanis return home

21,494 flood-stricken Kazakhstanis returned home, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip as saying.

As earlier reported, 8,786, including 3,814 children, from flood-affected areas are staying at the temporary shelters. 10.9 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, over 3.7 million sandbags and 1.4 million of inert materials were laid.

Water was pumped out from 4,534 homes and 2,763 household plots.

5,862 homes and 1,065 household plots remain flooded in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions.

Phycologists assist flood victims 24 hours a day. 2,036 calls to the hotline have been received so far.

31,942 people, 4,593 pieces of equipment, 797 motor pumps, 325 floating crafts, and 14 aircraft are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations countrywide.