Over 219 thou given 1st COVID-19 vaccine component in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The region has reported 29 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health office, 418 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals. 30 residents of the region are in intensive care units, three of whom are connected to ventilation.

The region has reported three daily COVID-19 fatalities. 1,367 are being treated at home. 209 Atyrau region residents have recovered over the past day.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 219,339 people and both components to 172,998 in Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau region has moved to the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus infection.