    10:48, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 22,000 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 22,272 people are treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan as of August 16, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 22,272, 1,191 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious hospitals. 21,764 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are treated as outpatients.

    26 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, nine COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and six COVID-19 patients are on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 789 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
