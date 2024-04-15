EN
    17:15, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 220 Kazakhstanis probably staying in Israel, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson

    Aibek Smadiyarov
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

    123 Kazakhstanis, including the embassy staff and their family members, are registered with the country’s consulate in Israel. Some 100 nationals of Kazakhstan are allegedly staying in Israel but are not registered with the consulate. The international airport in Tel Aviv functions as normal, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    He added Kazakhstanis should themselves decide on whether to stay or leave Israel.

    There are 104 citizens of Kazakhstan, including the embassy and staff and the members of their families are registered with the consulate in Iran. 174 employees of one of the country’s companies are working on a rotation basis in the territory of Iran. All of them keep in touch with the consul of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
