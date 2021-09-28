Over 223 thou residents administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 804 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 223,674 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 182,374 both jabs in the region since February 1.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.