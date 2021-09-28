EN
    18:16, 28 September 2021

    Over 223 thou residents administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 804 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 223,674 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 182,374 both jabs in the region since February 1.

    Over the past day, 804 locals of Atyrau region have been inoculated against COVID-19.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.
