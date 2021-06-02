Over 223 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn so far

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 223,084 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 26,151, of which 16,369 are symptomatic.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control office, the COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1.223.5 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 0.5% to 0.3% over the past two weeks.

The region’s Balkhashsk district has reported a 0.5% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Ili district – 0.5%, Zhambyl – 0.5%, Zhambyl district – 0.4%, Kerbulaksk district – 0.5%, Sarkansk district – 1.0%, Taldykorgan city – 0.4%.

The region has reported 54 COVID-19 cases, including 43 symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate standing at 0.2%. A total of 25,183 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region. 21 have been discharged from hospitals and 15 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

In total, 227,350 first COVID-19 vaccine components, including 39,500 first components of Hayat-vax, 183,580 first components of Gam-COVID-Vac, and 4,000 first components of QazVac, have been delivered to the region. It has so far received 186,710 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine component, including 39,500 doses of Hayat-vax, 143,210 doses of Gam-COVID-Vac, and 4,000 doses of QazVac.

As of June 2, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 223,084 and both components - to 132,091. Those received the vaccines include 20,043 health workers, 31,008 teachers, 106 media representatives, 9,233 civil servants, 1,226 people with chronic diseases, and 128,926 people of other groups.