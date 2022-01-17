Over 226,000 get fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of January 16, 439,535 people got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose was given to 226,008 people in Kazakhstan.

353,537 teenagers, 24,255 pregnant women, and 61,700 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 182,257 teenagers, 11,886 pregnant women and 31,853 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.