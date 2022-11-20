Over 23% Kazakhstanis cast their votes as of 10:05 am

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission announced preliminary statistics of voting in the 2022 presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

23.37% of the total number of voters cast their votes today as of 10:05 am.

The regional breakdown looks as following:

Abai region – 25.64 %, Akmola region – 21.21 %, Aktobe region – 26.66 %, Almaty region – 20.12 %, Atyrau region – 25.03 %, West Kazakhstan region – 20.86 %, Zhambyl region – 23.27 %, Zhetysu region – 25.58 %, Karaganda region – 32.27 %, Kostanay region – 26.97 %, Kyzylorda region – 29.41 %, Mangistau region – 25.20 %, Pavlodar region – 27.90 %, North Kazakhstan region – 27.33 %, Turkistan region – 27.03 %, Ulytau region – 27.81 %, East Kazakhstan region – 23.17 %, Astana – 13.73 %, Almaty – 8.42 %, Shymkent – 30.92 %