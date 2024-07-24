Over 2.3 thsd people in Kyrgyzstan received ‘Digital Nomad’ status in two years

In two years, over 2.3 thousand people in Kyrgyzstan have received the status of "Digital Nomad", the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported, Kabar reports.

The nomad status can be obtained by citizens of the following countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, USA, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Japan, Korea, India, who work in the field of software development, media and digital art, graphic design and multimedia design, development of IT products, artificial intelligence and robotics, creation of computer and mobile games, cybersport.

Digital nomads are exempt from the need to obtain a work permit, registration at the place of temporary stay, automatically receive PINs, and can also receive simplified services from the Ministry of Justice and the State Tax Service.

A total of 2,353 people have been granted the status of "digital nomad" since September 2022, 239 of them since the beginning of this year.