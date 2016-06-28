Over 230 firms to attend Iran’s intl. mine expo

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 8th International Exhibition of Stones, Mines, Machineries and Related Industries will be held in Tehran International Permanent Fairground with participation of over 230 domestic and foreign companies, Mehr News Agency reported.

170 domestic companies and 60 foreign firms from nine countries including Italy, Germany, Turkey, India, Spain, Portugal, Russia, South Korea and China will participate in the 8th International Exhibition of Stones, Mines, Machineries and Related Industries in Tehran from June 18 to 21, 2016.

The exhibition will be held in four main categories including Exploration, Extraction, Processing and Export. Stone cutting and quarry factories, mining machinery, drilling and stone processing manufacturers as well as exporters and importers will compete with one another during the four-day event.

Concurrent with the exhibition, trade and investment delegations from China, Pakistan, Russia, Italy, Turkey and Afghanistan are also expected to visit the exhibition stalls and hold trade negotiations with Iranian manufacturers, businessmen, and stone-producing associations for signing deals.