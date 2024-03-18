EN
    17:36, 18 March 2024

    Over 2,300 measles cases recorded in Almaty since Jan

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    2,387 measles cases have been confirmed in Almaty since the beginning of the year. Most cases are registered in unvaccinated children, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuy said.

    6,408 measles cases were reported since last March, of which 4,496 account for children under 14. 273 cases were detected in teens aged 15-18 years old and 1,636 cases in adults.

    159,310 people received measles vaccines as part of the additional and catch-up vaccination campaign between November 10, 2023, and March 17, 2024.

    Planned vaccination of toddlers aged 12-15 months-old and revaccination of children aged 6 years old continue countrywide.

