Over 2,300 people battling forest fire in southwest of China

More than 2,300 people are battling a forest fire that has raged in southwest China's Yunnan Province since Friday, local authorities said Sunday, according to Xinhua.

Firefighters operate at the site of a forest fire in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 14, 2024.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. Friday in Diantou Village in Jinning District of the capital city Kunming. No casualties have been reported so far.

Officials confirmed the mobilization of 46 excavators and two helicopters to help put out the blaze.