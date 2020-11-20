EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 20 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 24,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 24,318, a record high nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Friday, TASS reports.

    The previous record high of 23,610 detected daily cases was documented on Thursday.

    In all, according to the crisis center, 2,039,926 people got infected in Russia.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!