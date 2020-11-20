Over 24,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 24,318, a record high nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Friday, TASS reports.

The previous record high of 23,610 detected daily cases was documented on Thursday.

In all, according to the crisis center, 2,039,926 people got infected in Russia.