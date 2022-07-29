EN
    12:26, 29 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 24,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24,285 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 29, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread..

    Of them, 205 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 pneumonia.

    1,409 patients are in hospitals, 22,795 are at home care. 36 patients are in serious condition. 12 patients are critically ill, and 5 more are on life support.



    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
