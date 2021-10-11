EN
    12:50, 11 October 2021

    Over 24,000 refused to get vaccinated

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government Hour about those who refused to get vaccinated.

    He stressed that there are antivaxxers around the world as well as in Kazakhstan. To build the herd immunity the Ministry keeps on raising public awareness activities to explain importance of coronavirus vaccination.

    «Since 2013 up to present 24,976 eligible to vaccination have refused prophylactic immunization, including 58% because of their personal beliefs, 23.2% citing their faith beliefs, 12.8% due to mistrust in vaccine, and 6% as a result of negative information in media. 3,417 refused vaccination in the first half of the year,» the Minister said.

    The Ministry continues public awareness efforts to raise vaccination rates.


