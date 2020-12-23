Over 24,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,863 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4,437 patients are staying at hospitals, 20,426 are receiving outpatient treatment. 239 patients are in critical condition, 50 are in extremely severe condition and 49 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 733 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 148,708.