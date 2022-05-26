EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 240,000 jobs created in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 240,000 jobs have already been created this year as part of the drive to raise household incomes in Kazakhstan by 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Asked how the Government plans to achieve an ambitious goal of creating 2 million workplaces countrywide by 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said the question is a difficult one.

    He went on to reveal that some 246,000 jobs had already been created and that the Government has a meticulous plan in place.

    According to the plan, over 900,000 workplaces will be created in the industrial sector alone. Up to 600,000 and 450,000 jobs are to appear in infrastructural and agricultural sectors, respectively.

    It was Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who urged to raise household incomes of Kazakhstanis in his state-of-the-nation address earlier this year.

    Recall that Kazakhstan managed to create only 10,000 new workplaces in 2021 most of which were temporary ones.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!