Over 25,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,316 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4,238 patients are staying at hospitals, whereas 21,078 are receiving outpatient treatment.

239 patients are in critical condition, 39 are in extremely severe condition and 42 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 788 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.