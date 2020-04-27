Over 25 thousand jobs to be created in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - During a weekly online meeting with the head of the region, Umirzak Shukeyev, the chairwoman of the regional department for coordination of employment and social programs, Assiya Temirbayeva, reported on the projects being implemented in Turkestan region under the Employment Roadmap, Kazinform reports citing the regional Akimat.

In accordance with the program it is planned to build new buildings, carry out repair works of social and cultural facilities as well as housing and communal services. In addition, it is planned to reconstruct the engineering and transport infrastructure of the area. For this purpose, 460 infrastructure projects have been approved in Turkestan region 48 of which are aimed at the development of the city of Turkestan. In the course of a large-scale work in the region about 25 thousand temporary jobs will be created. After the implementation of the projects, it is planned to create more than two thousand permanent jobs.